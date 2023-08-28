SUNY Broome welcomes back students for Fall 2023 semester

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Monday marked the start of the Fall 2023 Semester at SUNY Broome as the college welcomed students to campus.

3,492 students are enrolled for the fall semester, with an additional 2,300 high school students earning SUNY Broome credits through its Fast Forward program.

The college partners with 23 high schools to offer the Fast Forward program around the Southern Tier.

For around 1,300 of these students, it was their first time on campus, but it was also the first day at the helm for new President Dr. Tony Hawkins who began serving in his new role on July 1.

“The first day brings new excitement, thrills and opportunities and I’m thrilled to be sharing this opportunity with our students,” said Hawkins. “My hope for this academic year is a simple one that we safely and healthily embark on a journey of transformative learning.”

Hawkins said he’s been eagerly awaiting students’ arrival on campus throughout the summer and now that they have arrived, connecting with as many as he can is a priority.

“I’ve had an opportunity to walk around and meet students and there’s a general sense of excitement,” said Hawkins. “It’s great that students are here. They seem to be on time and waiting for their classes to begin and there’s a certain level of energy despite the cold, damp and dreary weather of the day.”

Hearing from students, staff and alumni has been a focus for Hawkins who has pledged to spend his first 100 days in office on campus.

Throughout the semester, the new president will be holding open forums where the school community will be invited to share their thoughts, concerns and ideas.

The last full day of classes for the Fall 2023 semester will be Dec. 18.

