Texas-bound plane crashes in Delaware County; passengers survive

(The Delaware County Sheriff's)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a Texas-bound plane crashed in a wooded area of the Town of Franklin, NY on Aug. 26.

The sheriff’s office said Delaware County 911 dispatchers received a call from the Boston Air Traffic Control Center advising that it received a mayday transmission from a pilot saying that his aircraft was experiencing failure issues.

At the same time, members of Delaware County 911 received a call saying the plane crashed in Franklin.

Franklin Fire and EMS, Walton Fire and EMS and Delaware County deputies responded to where the plane crashed. Upon arrival, crews saw that the 72-year-old pilot and 22-year-old co-pilot of the plane had managed to get out of the aircraft with minor injuries. They, who were father and son, were taken to Delaware Valley Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the plane had departed from the State of Maine.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation.

