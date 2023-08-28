Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court Monday as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER, LINDSDAY WHITEHURST and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court Monday as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has proposed a Jan. 2 trial in federal court in Washington, one of four cities where Trump could face trial as soon as next year. Trump’s lawyers, citing the time they say is needed to review 11.5 million pages of documents they’ve received from prosecutors, have asked for a trial in April 2026 — about a year and a half after the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during Monday’s status conference.

Former President Trump's mug shot joins other famous ones. (CNN, ADOBESTOCK PHOTOS, UNIVERSAL NEWS REEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, KCAL,

Another potential agenda item could be additional discussion on any constraints on the Republican former president in publicly discussing evidence in the case. Chutkan said at a hearing earlier this month that she would “take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of the case” and warned that “inflammatory” statements about the proceedings could prompt her to move the case more quickly to trial to prevent witness intimidation or jury pool contamination.

The federal election subversion prosecution is one of four criminal cases against Trump. Smith’s team has brought a separate federal case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing to give them back. That case is currently set for trial next May 20.

Trump also faces state cases in New York and Georgia. Manhattan prosecutors have charged him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actor who has said she had an extramarital affair with Trump, while prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have charged Trump and 18 others in a racketeering conspiracy aimed at undoing that state’s 2020 election.

Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, surrendered Thursday in that case, posing with a scowling face for the first mug shot in American history of a former U.S. president. He has claimed the investigations of him are politically motivated and are an attempt to damage his chances of winning back the White House.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Would-be burglar shot by homeowner; 2 charged with attempted murder
One of the vendors at the Chenango County Pride Festival
Chenango County hosts first-ever Pride festival
Police arrest North Carolina fugitive at Binghamton address
Contribution gives millions to Binghamton University for faculty research
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
Officials say a federal hate crime investigation is underway after a shooting left three dead...
Investigation underway in Jacksonville mass shooting