Village of Endicott seeking crossing guards for 2023-2024 school year

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Mayor of Endicott Linda Jackson reached out to 12 News in need of crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

The mayor explained how important the position is in order to keep the students safe on their way to and from school. Currently, there are five paid positions open.

“All you have to do is make sure that in this case, across the street at the high school, make sure that the lights are on and there are two crossing guards, one on each side,” said Jackson “They have to make sure people see them and will stop so it’s safe for our kids to cross the street.”

Those interested can visit the Endicott Personnel Department at the Endicott Municipal Building to fill out an application.

