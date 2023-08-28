‘VINES’ zero-energy building looking for volunteers to help unload straw for walls

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The foundation for The Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc., or VINES, new net-zero-energy headquarters in Binghamton has been completed. VINES is looking for help from community members with the next step in assembling the walls.

A shipment of 700 straw bales will arrive Friday at 9 a.m. The bales are sourced from a farm in the Finger Lakes region as well as state-grown. Volunteers are needed for unloading the straw bale shipment.

VINES Executive Director Amelia Lodolce explained the bales were sourced from the nearest location that could provide the number of straw bales needed.

“Those who come out to unload the straw bales will also be able to learn about how the straw bales will be installed in the buildings and we will have future opportunities for folks to come out and actually install them,” said Lodolce.

To become a volunteer, follow this link. For more information about the zero-energy headquarters check follow this link.

