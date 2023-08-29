2023 Preseason Playbook: Chenango Valley Warriors

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - For every high school football team, a new season means new players stepping into key positions, and new hope for the upcoming year. And for the Chenango Valley Warriors, they also have new opponents on the schedule, as C-V has made the jump from Class C up to Class B, meaning they’ve got a whole different group of teams in their division for 2023.

“It’s a bigger school, bigger enrollment. A lot of great competition, a lot of great teams with great traditions,” said head coach Brad Tomm. “We’re excited for the challenge, and it’s something we’re going to have to work through throughout the season.”

“Just being able not to play the same teams every year. You get a different experience, and different people to meet and play against. It’s going to be a great experience,” said senior running back/linebacker Caden Atkinson.

The Warriors definitely have their work cut out for them with that schedule, but this team is putting in the work to be ready when the time comes.

“We’re feeling good. We’re really high energy,” said senior QB Tyler John Adams. “We’ve got a lot of young kids on the team. Playing fast and quick. Trying to get a lot of guys playing time and keep that energy up.”

Chenango Valley had a lot of turnover from last year, and they need young guys to step up and play a bigger role in 2023. So they’re leaning on their seniors to show the new guys how it’s done, and how to have success at the varsity level.

“We want to get everybody involved this year. We want to get everyone playing time. The young pups coming up to varsity, we gotta get them trained up to this level because it’s different than JV,” Adams said. “They step out of line, we tell them ‘you gotta do that, you gotta do this.’ We just take those leadership roles as best we can, and try to get everyone together as a family, a brotherhood.”

" Keep them uplifted, help them be confident in themselves,” Atkinson added. “But also keep them disciplined so they’re not going crazy, jumping offsides, just playing good disciplined football.”

With just over a week to go before the Friday Night Lights, the Warriors are confident they’re going to make some noise in Class B. They open the season against the Maine-Endwell Spartans on September 8 at 7 p.m.

