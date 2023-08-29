Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.(Corendon Flights)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Dutch airline is introducing an adults-only zone on board one of its international flights.

According to a translated news release from Corendon Flights, the section is set up in the front of the aircraft with nine extra large seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.

“We cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

The adults-only zone is offered on Corendon flights between Amsterdam and Curacao and will start Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City woman charged with leaving scene of deadly crash
Ithaca man missing for 100 days found in shallow grave, was murdered
Man shot in leg, State Police investigating
Crews investigating deadly tractor-trailer crash near Hancock
7 Brew Coffee officially opens in Vestal

Latest News

Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot on her birthday at Potawatomi Casino.
Casino doubles woman's jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday
When security stepped in, Adele herself stepped up to come to the young man's defense. CNN,...
Adele scolds security for ‘bothering’ fan at concert
When security stepped in, Adele herself stepped up to come to the young man's defense. CNN,...
Adele scolds security for 'bothering' fan
Police release the call the suspected shooter's father made after the deadly rampage started....
911 call: Jacksonville shooting suspect's father talks about son's mental state
The woman said she was shopping for art supplies with her daughter when she heard shots....
Woman talks about escaping deadly Dollar General shooting with her daughter