Broome County Health Department sees increase in suspected overdoses

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County has received reports of increased suspected overdoses during the past few days. So far this month, there have been a total of seven suspected fatal overdoses and 47 suspected non-fatal overdoses in Broome County.

The Broome Overdose Action Collaborative wants to encourage anyone using drugs recreationally or those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use alone, have a Narcan kit available, use fentanyl and xylazine test strips, and if you are on the site of an overdose, call 911.

Both in-person and virtual Narcan training are offered throughout the county. Having Narcan on site can save lives during an overdose. Community resources for free Narcan training are:

The Addiction Center of Broome County: 30 State St., Binghamton (607) 723- 7308.

Helio Health: 249 Glenwood Rd., Binghamton (607) 296-3072.

Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP): 277 Main St., Johnson City (607) 237-0497

Truth Pharm: 49 Pine St. Suite 6, Binghamton (607) 296-3016.

United Health Services (UHS): (607) 762-2200. For UHS Addiction Medicine, call (607) 762-2901.

You can call, text, reach out on Facebook, or send an email and you will be connected with a staff member who will ask you a few questions and set up a training or train you on the spot.

Broome County has also heard reports that xylazine, also called “tranq” or “tranq dope” is present in the drug supply. Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative, not approved for use for people. Xylazine can be mixed with illegal drugs like cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl to enhance drug effects or increase street value.

People may not be aware of the presence of xylazine in drugs. If you encounter someone who is experiencing an opioid overdose or an overdose involving opioids and xylazine, call 911, administer naloxone, and provide rescue breathing. Rescue breathing is essential because xylazine can cause breathing to slow down.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also been sounding the alarm on the spread of Xylazine. In April, the Biden Administration heeded Schumer’s calls and declared xylazine an emerging threat to the United States, a major step in eradicating the illicit supply of the deadly drug once and for all.

This past June, the senate took another major step in the fight against xylazine by passing the ‘TRANQ Act,’ which directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to support research and other activities related to identifying xylazine, develop new tests for detection, and establish partnerships with organizations on the front lines of this battle.

Most recently, the Biden Administration took even further action implementing many of the actions Schumer highlighted releasing a new Xylazine Response Plan, to coordinate an inter-agency governmental response to help build the treatment, data, and research capabilities that are needed to help those impacted by Xylazine.

Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available in Broome County. Community members can reach out to 211 for more information on how to get the fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

Additionally, the Southern Tier AIDS Program can now provide real-time drug checking at their syringe exchange program site on 275-277 Main St. Johnson City.

