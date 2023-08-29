Broome County says its seeing an increase in drug overdoses

(WBNG) -- Broome County received reports of increased suspected overdoses over the past few days as of Aug. 28, according to the Broome County Health Department.

So far in August, there has been a total of seven suspected fatal overdoes and 47 suspected non-fatal overdoses in the county. Broome County has also heard reports that xylazine, which is also known as tranq, is present in the drug supply.

Xylazine can be mixed with illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroin and fentanyl to enhance drug effects or increase street value.

The Broome Overdose Action Collaborative encourages anyone using drugs recreationally or those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies.

For more information about the Broome Opioid Awareness Council, or for more resources to combat overdoes, follow this link.

