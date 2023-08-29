Deputies investigating tractor-trailer rollover in Delaware County

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KORTRIGHT, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tractor-trailer rollover that occurred over the weekend. The office announced Tuesday morning that tickets in the situation are pending.

On the morning of Aug. 27, deputies responded to State Highway 23 in the Town of Kortright after receiving a 911 call from the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Deputies said the 61-year-old driver reported that he left the right-hand side of the road and was unable to regain control of the tractor-trailer, resulting in it traveling down a steep embankment.

(WBNG)

The trailer portion then became detached from the tractor, resulting in the tanker rolling several times before coming to a rest at the embankment’s bottom.

The driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was later released.

