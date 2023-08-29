Dog Walking Forecast--Gryphon

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 76 (74-80) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. Fog. .10-.50″ (1-2″) 60% Low 60 (58-64) Wind L&V

We’ll be sandwiched between fronts again today and into Wednesday. We’ll have clouds and a few

isolated showers today. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight.

There will be a few lingering showers Wednesday, but the showers will move out by Wednesday night.

The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet

weather Thursday, Friday, into the weekend and Labor Day!

