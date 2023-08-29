Endicott shooting suspect pleads not guilty

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The 49-year-old Antoine Loup Jr. pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday for the charges he faces in connection to a murder investigation in Endicott, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Loup was arrested on July 8 for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on Fillmore Avenue in the village. The shooting resulted in the death of a man whose identity has yet to be released to the public.

Loup pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

A future court date for Loup has yet to be announced.

