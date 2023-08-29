Gold Headed Lion Tamarins comes to Animal Adventure Park

(Animal Adventure Park)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- There are two new furry friends at Animal Adventure Park for you to visit.

The park announced a pair of Golden Headed Lion Tamarins now call the place home. Their names are Denver and Palmira. They will be available for you to come and see beginning Wednesday.

They were assigned to the park through the Golden Headed Lion Tamarin Cooperative Breeding Colation, which was created to facilitate the collaboration of zoological facilities at the regional level in maintaining a captive population of golden-headed lion tamarin for genetic diversity, a self-sustaining regional population, identify future holding space, and coordinate in-situ conservation support, the park said.

“We are very excited to welcome another critically endangered species to Animal Adventure Park,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “We continue our Mission: Conservation initiative, and look forward to being part of positive progress through education, conservation, and preservation.”

Animal Adventure noted that the golden-headed lion tamarin was added to the endangered species list in 1982. Although they remain endangered, their population has recovered a bit.

