Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up ‘potentially saving’ elderly man’s life, sheriff’s office says

Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's life in the process.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - While looking for the owners of a lost dog, two good Samaritans in Indiana ended up possibly saving the life of an elderly man who had fallen.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the couple found the dog wandering Saturday afternoon after she broke free from her chain.

While going door to door in hopes of finding the owners, the couple heard an elderly man yelling for help inside one of the homes.

The sheriff’s office said the man needed immediate medical attention after he had fallen at least two days prior and couldn’t get up.

The couple called 911 and the man was taken to the hospital.

One of the first responders told deputies that if the man had not been found soon, he “may not have survived much longer,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The dog was taken to animal control and was later returned to her owners.

“Thank you to these good Samaritans for their kindness in caring about the dog but also potentially saving the elderly male,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Dogs truly are man’s best friend. Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ithaca man missing for 100 days found in shallow grave, was murdered
Johnson City woman charged with leaving scene of deadly crash
Man shot in leg, State Police investigating
Crews investigating deadly tractor-trailer crash near Hancock
7 Brew Coffee officially opens in Vestal

Latest News

Salvation Army initatives, volunteer opportunities
Expert advice on digital estate planning
Expert advice on digital estate planning
Expert advice on digital estate planning
KLAW Industries, iM3NY honored by statewide Small Business Development Center
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Semitruck carrying cans and bottles of Miller Lite overturns, officials say