Gov. Hochul stresses New Yorkers remain COVID-19 cautious

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to be vigilant in the face of BA.2.86, a new variant of COVID-19.

According to Hochul’s office, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State are increasing. She noted that the Food & Drug Administration advised vaccine manufacturers to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine to fight the Omicron variant earlier this year. That vaccine is expected to be released in September.

Yet, Hochul advises New Yorkers to take the same precautions that have been touted since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Including the encouragement to stay home if you are sick or have symptoms, wash your hands and maintain proper indoor ventilation.

“While New Yorkers might want to be done with COVID-19, COVID-19 isn’t done with us,” Governor Hochul said. “With the increase in hospitalizations and reported cases this summer, I strongly urge everyone to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their communities.”

Hochul said her office is going to monitor the situation.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, or CDC, reported that through the week ending Aug. 19, New York State has zero counties with a high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This is even better than the report of the week ending Aug. 12, in which the CDC said Albany and Rensselaer counties had a medium level of hospitalizations due to the virus.

In the south, however, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama the CDC reported high levels of hospitalizations in some counties for the week ending Aug. 19.

On Aug. 24, UHS announced all guests and patients in its hospitals are re-required to wear masks.

