Heavy rain of our own possible tonight

Tonight: Rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Small chance of flash flooding. Rain: 0.25-0.75 for most with up to 2″ possible inside heaviest downpours. Low: 60-65

Wednesday: 30% chance of a few showers early, especially east of Binghamton; 20% in the afternoon. High: 67-72

Wednesday Night: Variable clouds and cool with fog. Low: 44-52

Forecast Discussion:

An approaching cold front overnight tonight and pooling moisture ahead of it bring rain and risk of heavy rain to us. The WPC has our area in the MARGINAL and SLIGHT risk of excessive rainfall. Rain totals should be 0.25-0.75″ for most areas, but within downpours or any storms, totals could reach 2″. The chance of rain is around 90%.

Departing showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day looks dry, especially the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday onward into the weekend looks great! Surface high pressure dominates our forecast and an upper-level trough above that surface high will keep the tropical activity currently ongoing (Idalia and Franklin) away from our area. These storms will be kicked out to sea and pose no threat to our area.

Early next week temperatures could approach 90 with humidity returning as well.

