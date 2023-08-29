KLAW Industries, iM3NY honored by statewide Small Business Development Center

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Small Business Development Center, or SBDC, hosted a ceremony for two local businesses that were recognized on a statewide level.

COO of KLAW Industries Jacob Kumpon was named Millenial Entrepreneur of the Year.

KLAW Industries is a Binghamton-based company that has engineered and developed a process of converting contaminated glass from recycling facilities into pantheon, a cement replacement for use in concrete.

iM3NY, an independent lithium-ion cell manufacturer that commercializes cell chemistry developed in the US, was named Tech Innovation Business of the Year. The company’s headquarters is located at the former IBM campus in Endicott.

For both companies, an early relationship with the Binghamton SBDC has been instrumental in their growth since their inception.

“A lot of our earlier grant funding the SDBC helped us with and kind of got us going down that road,” said Kumpon. “That’s been huge for us. It’s how we’ve been able to grow the company.”

“Along the way, we have received support from Binghamton University as well as the SDBC,” said iM3NY CEO Shailesh Upreti. “[They gave us] all the necessary hand-holding needed [while the company has been] in growth mode.”

Upreti said while the honor is important to him, it’s also important to the entire team behind the company.

“When the community recognizes their hard work I think it means a lot for them,” said Upreti. “People are trying to work all hours and get problems solved and reach other phases of growth. It’s a lot of sweat and a lot of effort and this recognition gives the team motivation.”

Kumpon, an alum of Chenango Forks High School, said the best part of the honor is being acknowledged for his work in the community he grew up in.

“I‘m super excited to see a couple of local guys having this recognition,” said Kumpon. “We’re all from this area and being honored alongside other larger companies is fantastic.”

The recognitions are part of a set of honors awarded to businesses through the 22 Small Business Development Centers throughout New York State.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.