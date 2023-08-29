A lot of dry time today
A better chance of rain tonight
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 76 (74-80) Wind S 3-8 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. Fog. .10-.50″ (1-2″) 60% Low 60 (58-64) Wind L&V
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-20 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Low 50 Wind NW 5-15 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 54
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 60
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 82 Low 64
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84 Low 66
We’ll be sandwiched between fronts again today and into Wednesday. We’ll have clouds and a few
isolated showers today. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight.
There will be a few lingering showers Wednesday, but the showers will move out by Wednesday night.
The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet
weather Thursday, Friday, into the weekend and Labor Day!
