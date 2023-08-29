A lot of dry time today

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 76 (74-80) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. Fog. .10-.50″ (1-2″) 60% Low 60 (58-64) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Low 50 Wind NW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 82 Low 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84 Low 66

We’ll be sandwiched between fronts again today and into Wednesday. We’ll have clouds and a few

isolated showers today. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight.

There will be a few lingering showers Wednesday, but the showers will move out by Wednesday night.

The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet

weather Thursday, Friday, into the weekend and Labor Day!

