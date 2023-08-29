Northside Pool reopens, the village addresses safety going forward

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The Village of Endicott’s Northside Pool, or “Z Pool,” has been no stranger to the headlines this summer after a lifeguard was attacked at the pool. After closing for a bit, as of last week, the pool reopened to the public.

“This pool is excellent and we’re just so lucky that we do have kids that are willing to do the lifeguarding, especially after the problems that happened last time,” said Village Mayor Linda Jackson. “They aren’t intimidated, they’re still back.”

Cooper Tinklepaugh is a first-year lifeguard and reflected on pool attendance, through his own observation, since the reopen.

“I would say people are timid, I would,” said Tinklepaugh. “We used to have people up into the 50s. Some days, some really good days, we had 70 people,” he said. “You know, ever since then, it’s been way downhill.”

In the aftermath of the attack, the focus is on the future to ensure this doesn’t happen again. The lifeguard, for example, said some extra measures have him feeling safe.

“Now that we have these cameras, we can go into way more depth if an incident happens and we’re not totally sure what all the details were. We can really get to the bottom of it now,” said the lifeguard. “We have walkie talkies so we can immediately communicate with our parks monitor.”

Adding to the communication, the police and pool staff partnership is stronger than ever.

“They’re taking classes from our police. Just a few things to watch for,” said Mayor Jackson. The mayor said police encourage the staff to call no matter what, even if someone is causing issues outside the gate. The bicycle cop is also going to have a presence.

Looking ahead to future summer seasons, Mayor Jackson also said a monitor is expected for the pool area. “The lifeguards shouldn’t have to watch the pool, watch the kids and watch the gate at the same time,” she said.

When reflecting on more efforts for next year, Village of Endicott Manager Anthony Bates sent the following response to 12 News:

“We have begun discussing site improvements to the pool area and will be reviewing them over the winter in preparation for any improvements to be made prior to Memorial Day 2024. We are also currently gathering information on ID cards that we may look into for patrons to use to enter the pool. It’s too early to say what exactly may be done there but some site improvements are definitely being considered for next year.”

