Salvation Army initatives, volunteer opportunities

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the Salvation Army released updates on initiatives and programs that benefit people in the community Tuesday.

Joseph Hanson with the Salvation Army of Binghamton reminded the community of the free breakfast and dinner held five days a week along with the hygiene pantry for all genders.

“I think one of the unique things we do is we have a full-service hygiene pantry,” said Hanson. “We’re able to provide cleansing products for both men and women which are generally more expensive for individuals to get and we’re able to get them to them for free.”

Additionally, the Salvation Army said volunteers are needed at this time of year for bell ringers outside of stores to collect donations come Christmas time.

To ask about volunteer opportunities, call 607-772-2987.

