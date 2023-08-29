Yearbook more than 50 years old found in Endicott returns to Florida resident

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- As Endicott resident Jean Snedeker and her son cleaned out an apartment, they stumbled across a 1967 Moravia High School yearbook that stated its original owner was an “Anne Wade.”

Snedeker went on a mission to find Wade and return her long-lost high school memories. In the yearbook, Snedeker found certificates of achievement and a personal letter typed to Wade that she knew needed to find its way back to the owner. Through the ancestry.com, Snedeker and a friend found Wade but had no way to contact her.

During the search, “Wades Funeral Home” in Moravia was discovered and was Snedeker’s next chance at locating Wade.

“I called the funeral home and it was funny,” said Snedeker. “I had the guy laughing, he answered the phone and I said, ‘This is probably the strangest call your funeral home is ever going to get.’ I was explaining what was going on and I mentioned Anne’s name and he started laughing and he said that’s my sister, she lives down in Florida.”

Snedeker was able to reach Wade through a phone call and set up the return of her old memories which is scheduled to arrive Tuesday.

In the yearbook, Snedeker enclosed a message of her own that read:

“Happiness doesn’t come from what we accumulate through life, it comes from the memories we make along the way.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.