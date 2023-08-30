2023 Preseason Playbook: Waverly Wolverines

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Waverly won their first section title in seven years last season, but that’s not what they remember most.

“Great season last year. A lot of records. Got our first section win in a while but we didn’t end the way we wanted to so we’re really hungry this year” said Waverly senior wide receiver/defensive back Jay Pipher.

The Wolverines lost to General Brown in regionals and that’s all they can focus on.

“Just walking off the field after that last game was killer. It was like a knife in the heart. We’re going to hopefully put ourselves in a position to get back to that game and hopefully win that game,” added Waverly senior quarterback Joey Tomasso.

Waverly only brings back seven seniors this season but they’re in all the right spots. Including at quarterback, where Joey Tomasso is entering his fifth year starting after throwing for 24 touchdowns and over 2,200 yards last season.

“He’s a coach on the field and understands completely what we’re doing. He’s picked up a little speed. That’s going to help him. He’s just mature and confident,” explained Waverly head coach Jason Miller.

“One of the best QBs in the state so I know he’s going to be on every single time. I just catch the ball,” said Pipher.

His favorite receiver, Jay Pipher, is also back in the fold. He set the Waverly single-season record for receiving yards last year.

“We just kind of are on the same page every year and it just seems to get better and better as we get more reps each year and it ends up like this,” explained Pipher.

“It all starts in the summer and in the spring when we’re out here all the time just throwing doing different things. He’s running different routes. He’s running this route in different ways and it helps us expand our playbook. I feel like we can do so much stuff because I have such a good connection with him,” added Tomasso.

That duo will have plenty of time on the field as the Wolverines also return three of five starters on the offensive line.

“We got to protect him. Our goal every year is to not let him get touched all year long,” said Waverly senior left tackle and defensive end Jacob Benjamin.

This continuity has Waverly wanting more.

“Now this year, we got more to strive for. We can’t sit on what we did last year. Not at all. And we got a really good team, said Benjamin.

Because the Wolverines want their last memory to be a good one.

