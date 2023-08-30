Broome Co. Sheriff seeks public’s help finding man wanted on burglary warrant

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding Roger Angell on an outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office Angell was known to frequent the Front Street area of the Village of Deposit. He is described by the sheriff’s office as 5 foot 8 inches tall, 185 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

The office said he is wanted on a violation of probation for burglary in the third-degree warrant.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office online or by calling the sheriff’s office tip line at 607-778-1196.

