Chenango County to be affected by late mosquito season

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- A late mosquito season is in store for the Chenango County area as a result of the dry summer.

Health officials warned against the diseases associated with the bloodsucker including Zika.

Zika is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected female Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Most individuals do not experience symptoms of Zika, but common symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes.

The first human trial of a Zika vaccine was approved by the Federal Department of Agriculture in 2016 but as of May last year, there is yet to be an available vaccine or medication.

The Chenango County Director of Public Health Isaiah Sutton shared his concerns about the disease with 12 News Wednesday.

“Zika is scary because of the encephalitis that it ensues and the fact that it disproportionally affects children and there is not much in the developing world to do to prevent it,” said Sutton. “I know we’ve all seen pictures of them fogging parks, famously in the Rio Olympics there are lots of videos out there of them applying pesticides across wide ranges of the Olympic village. Still, mosquitos are everywhere, they are persistent and live all around us.”

Experts said the best way to remove mosquitos is to get rid of any standing water around your home.

