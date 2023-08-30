Chenango SPCA shelter at max capacity, stops accepting pets

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango SPCA shelter is at max capacity. As a result, it halted the acceptance of pets due to the lack of space and resources.

Currently, the shelter is housing 120 cats and more than 20 dogs despite only having room for about 80 cats and 17 dogs.

SPCA of Chenango offers foster care programs for those considering adoption but on the fence.

Chenango SPCA Executive Director Patrick McLaughlin shared the struggles at the shelter.

“The fact of the matter is we’re at max capacity,” said McLaughlin. “Somebody calls and says ‘I really need to get rid of my pet’ sometimes for a totally legitimate reason, they’re going to a nursing home, they’re moving, something medical, unfortunately, a divorce, in that situation we have a very hard time being able to take that pet. Like a hospital, when we’re full, it’s hard to take new patients.”

If interested in adoption or foster care, follow the corresponding links or visit Chenango’s SPCA in Norwich.

