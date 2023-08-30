‘CHOW’ initiative brings food pantries to public schools

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- As the school year approaches, CHOW, or the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, is preparing to stock local food pantries in schools.

The pantries are available for students to take home or to grab a snack throughout the day. The pantry is supplied with items such as soup, canned vegetables and mac and cheese.

CHOW said that statistics show that one in four students experience some form of food insecurity. This initiative is in place to combat food insecurity and give students easy access to meals.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth shared about the initiative.

“We supply food to the community pantries and meal sites at no cost,” said Aylesworth. “It just makes sense schools have budgets but they don’t necessarily have the budget for pantries.”

CHOW food pantries can be found in the following schools: Johnson City, Union-Endicott, Vestal, Susquehanna Valley, Maine-Endwell and Chenango Valley.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ithaca man missing for 100 days found in shallow grave, was murdered
Johnson City woman charged with leaving scene of deadly crash
Man shot in leg, State Police investigating
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
Endicott Northside Pool
Northside Pool reopens, the village addresses safety going forward

Latest News

Molinaro’s Think DIFFERENTLY Field Days aim to showcase resources for those with disabilities
Chenango SPCA shelter at max capacity, stops accepting pets
Molinaro’s Think DIFFERENTLY Field Days aim to showcase resources for those with disabilities
‘CHOW’ initiative brings food pantries to public schools
‘Sock Out Cancer’ concert to feature performers from bands Kansas, Boston