‘CHOW’ initiative brings food pantries to public schools

(WBNG) -- As the school year approaches, CHOW, or the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, is preparing to stock local food pantries in schools.

The pantries are available for students to take home or to grab a snack throughout the day. The pantry is supplied with items such as soup, canned vegetables and mac and cheese.

CHOW said that statistics show that one in four students experience some form of food insecurity. This initiative is in place to combat food insecurity and give students easy access to meals.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth shared about the initiative.

“We supply food to the community pantries and meal sites at no cost,” said Aylesworth. “It just makes sense schools have budgets but they don’t necessarily have the budget for pantries.”

CHOW food pantries can be found in the following schools: Johnson City, Union-Endicott, Vestal, Susquehanna Valley, Maine-Endwell and Chenango Valley.

