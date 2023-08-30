Dog Walking Forecast--Mable

Mainly dry today
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. Low 50 (46-52) Wind NW 10-15 mph

There will be a few lingering showers Wednesday, but the showers will move out by Wednesday evening.

There will be some clearing tonight as skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet

weather Thursday into the Labor Day Weekend and continue into next week.

