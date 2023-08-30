GiGi’s Playhouse, Platinum Roofing partner to donate free roof

VESTAL (WBNG) - Platinum Roofing & Construction and GiGi’s Playhouse announced the winner of their free roof contest at GiGi’s Playhouse. The contest was to donate a free roof to a veteran or senior citizen while providing all labor, permits and expenses to the winner of the contest.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support of our area for this contest and the number of applications we have received,” said Founder & Owner of Platinum Roofing & Construction Joshua Harrington. “We know many people are struggling after the pandemic and we want to do our part to help.”

Platinum Roofing, LLC was founded in 2009 by Harrington and provides roofing and construction services to the Greater Upstate New York Area including Broome County, Syracuse, NY and Ithaca, NY.

Harrington donated $2,500 to GiGi’s Playhouse, which will help it in its efforts to open its doors at the Oakdale Commons.

“It’s an honor to also bring awareness to an incredible organization in Broome County that I am humbled to have partnered with for this contest,” said Harrington.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center that offers free educational, therapeutic and career development programs from birth through adult.

Its programs are research-based to meet the universal challenges of individuals with Down syndrome but are free and open for anyone in the community to attend. For more information on GiGi’s playhouse, visit here.

The winners of the contest were Gerald and Mary Carroll of Port Crane.

