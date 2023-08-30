‘Impact Project’ fights housing crisis one renovation at a time in Chenango County

GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- Mother and daughter duo, Helen Noble and Vicki Hodge, struggled every day to leave their home for Noble’s dialysis appointments due to a steep porch step. The “Impact Project” recently built the duo a wheelchair ramp to make this process easier.

“The step on the porch is about 10.5 inches,” said Hodge who also has a prosthetic leg. “Pushing her in a wheelchair is a lot more convenient and I also don’t have to think about lifting that leg up high enough to get up that step.”

This project is one of 173 that the “Impact Project” has completed since its inception in 2004. The nonprofit is more than just a home renovation organization: Its main goal is to fight the housing crisis in Chenango County.

Executive Director Jim Willard said families in Chenango County move housing every 48 to 72 hours on a weekly basis. This is caused by not having enough resources to make repairs. When the residents leave, it hurts the county as a whole, Willard said.

“They’re pulling their children out of schools, they are leaving their jobs and no longer partaking in community events,” said Willard. “Our goal as an organization is to provide these home repairs so that the homeowners will stay in their homes.”

The repairs include fixing roofs, building handicap ramps, installing water heaters and handling electrical or plumbing issues, just to name a few.

The organization is volunteer-based and helps a homeowner on average every two to three weeks, making sure Chenango County homes are safe and comfortable for residents.

“Home is a very important place to live,” said Willard. “It’s our security and comfort. It’s where our family and friends meet. It’s the foundation of our lives.”

