Ithaca man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly stabbing

(Tompkins County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, will serve 20 years in prison for the death of Michael Monroe.

The district attorney’s office said Jordan, who is 40, was sentenced on Aug. 25 for murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence. On July 19, 2023, a Tompkins County jury found Jordan guilty of stabbing Monroe on Oct. 28 along the Six Mile Creek Walk in Ithaca. His trial began on July 10.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said he believes Jordan should have received the maximum sentence of 25 to life.

“I was grateful that Michael Monroe’s mother and niece spoke at the sentencing hearing because the defendant needed to hear that Michael was a kind and gentle person who was loved and supported by his family,” Van Houten said. “Jeremiah Jordan’s unprovoked and senseless act of violence caused Michael’s family immeasurable pain that no court proceeding can ever come close to addressing.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ithaca man missing for 100 days found in shallow grave, was murdered
Johnson City woman charged with leaving scene of deadly crash
Man shot in leg, State Police investigating
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
Endicott Northside Pool
Northside Pool reopens, the village addresses safety going forward

Latest News

A concrete railroad bridge located on Brandywine Avenue
900 page report shows 15 railroad bridges in Binghamton in severe or poor condition
Chenango SPCA shelter at max capacity, stops accepting pets
Chenango County to be affected by late mosquito season
‘Sock Out Cancer’ concert to feature performers from bands Kansas, Boston