Ithaca man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly stabbing

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, will serve 20 years in prison for the death of Michael Monroe.

The district attorney’s office said Jordan, who is 40, was sentenced on Aug. 25 for murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence. On July 19, 2023, a Tompkins County jury found Jordan guilty of stabbing Monroe on Oct. 28 along the Six Mile Creek Walk in Ithaca. His trial began on July 10.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said he believes Jordan should have received the maximum sentence of 25 to life.

“I was grateful that Michael Monroe’s mother and niece spoke at the sentencing hearing because the defendant needed to hear that Michael was a kind and gentle person who was loved and supported by his family,” Van Houten said. “Jeremiah Jordan’s unprovoked and senseless act of violence caused Michael’s family immeasurable pain that no court proceeding can ever come close to addressing.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.