Long stretch of quiet weather is almost here!

Tonight: Cloudy with showers ending early. Clearing develops as night progresses. Low: 46-54

Thursday: Sunny. High: 64-70

Thursday Night: Clear and cool with fog. Low: 41-49

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will wrap up tonight and clearing will build in from the north. Lows range in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday onward into the weekend looks great! Surface high pressure dominates our forecast and an upper-level trough above that surface high will keep the tropical activity currently ongoing (Idalia and Franklin) well away from our area. These storms will be kicked out to sea and pose no threat to our area.

Early to mid-next week temperatures could approach 90 with humidity returning as well. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.