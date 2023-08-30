Man pleads guilty in child sexual abuse case, faces 10 years in prison

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- A formerly of Franklin, NY man pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree and was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

The Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, said the convict, John Jaromack, 48, was previously indicted for one count of sexual conduct against a child in the first Degree, a Class B violent felony. He allegedly engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct, including at least one act of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 11 in the Town of Franklin.

Smith said the second count of indictment accused Jaromack of the same felony with a child under the age of 13 in Franklin.

According to Smith, the defendant pleaded guilty to the lesser offenses of criminal sexual act in the second degree, a class D violent felony, as part of a negotiated disposition. Jaromack will be sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on the first count; in addition to three years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on his second count.

These sentences will run consecutively, totaling his sentence to 10 years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision.

Jaromack will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

