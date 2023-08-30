Mets catching prospect Kevin Parada makes Rumble Ponies debut as Binghamton takes down Harrisburg

Binghamton catcher Kevin Parada in the on deck circle during a game against the Harrisburg...
Binghamton catcher Kevin Parada in the on deck circle during a game against the Harrisburg Senators on August 29, 2023.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Mets No. 5 prospect Kevin Parada made his Double-A debut on Tuesday night against the Harrisburg Senators. Parada struggled at the plate, going 0-4 with two strikeouts. But the catcher shined on defense, catching two runners stealing with some quick throws to second.

On the mound, starter Blade Tidwell went 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and no earned runs. The relievers, Wilkin Ramos and Junior Santos, kept the shutout going the whole way. Harrisburg only managed four hits all game.

The Rumble Ponies struggled on offense as well but were able to push the only run of the game across in the 7th. Outfielder Agustin Ruiz doubled, bringing in Jeremiah Jackson to take the 1-0 lead, which would end up being the final score.

Binghamton and Harrisburg meet up for game two of a six-game set on Wednesday, August 30th.

