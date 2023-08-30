Molinaro’s Think DIFFERENTLY Field Days aim to showcase resources for those with disabilities

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- As part of his “August Action,” US representative Marc Molinaro (NY-19) held a “Think DIFFERENTLY” Field Day.

This builds on the Think DIFFERENTLY Field Days Rep. Molinaro hosted when he served as a Dutchess County Executive. Earlier this month, Molinaro held another Think DIFFERENTLY Field Day in Columbia County.

At the event, individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities of all ages were able to participate in summer games and activities and engage with local service providers and community partners to learn about resources available to those with disabilities.

All attendees were able to enjoy a complimentary lunch and go home with a Congressional Certificate for participating in the day’s events.

“Think differently is simply a message and a call to action for businesses and government organizations to know that we all need to break down barriers for those with disabilities,” Molinaro said.

He added that those who have disabilities face an 80% unemployment rate. As a parent of children with disabilities, he said he sees it firsthand every day.

