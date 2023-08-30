Showers today

Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wayne Counties until 9 AM

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. Low 50 (46-52) Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-72) Wind N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 48 Wind L&V

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 84 Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86 Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86 Low 66

There will be a few lingering showers Wednesday, but the showers will move out by Wednesday evening.

There will be some clearing tonight as skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet

weather Thursday into the Labor Day Weekend and continue into next week.

