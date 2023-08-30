‘Sock Out Cancer’ concert to feature performers from bands Kansas, Boston

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This year’s “Sock Out Cancer” concert, titled “Kansas Meets Boston” will feature vocalists John Elefante and Fran Cosmo from the respective rock groups.

Sock Out Cancer is a non-profit that aids financially distressed families so they can put all of their energy into fighting cancer. It is funded through donations, the sale of its signature multi-colored socks and community-based fundraiser efforts like the annual concert.

This year, the concert will be held on Oct. 20 at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

“We will have cancer patients that the foundations will be bringing as our guests that evening,” said Security Mutual Life Insurance Company Chairman Bruce Boyea. “It’s important for them to see you too because that energy, that support that you can give them by being here is just as powerful as the dollars that you’re also going to be donating.”

Boyea said he hopes people will come out and help their fellow neighbors.

