Union-Endicott schools welcome new therapy dogs for 2024 school year

Endicott (WBNG) -- Four years ago, the Union-Endicott School District welcomed its first therapy dog, Koia. Now they have six and will be welcoming four more by the end of this school year.

Margo Kibbler is Koia’s handler. She has been involved with the UE School District for more than 20 years and is a sixth-grade English teacher at the Jenni F. Snapp Middle School.

Kibbler said bringing a therapy dog into the classroom was very important to her.

“One of our librarians had a bulletin board and the kids got to bring in pictures of their pets, their grandparent’s pets or pets they wish they could have,” Kibbler said. “I was amazed by the amount of conversation it had, comradery and the amount of empathy they had about ‘Oh this passed away,’ or ‘I had to give this one away.” It just connected with me. So, later on, when my kids went to college I needed something to do so I decided to get into therapy dog work.”

Kibbler’s original idea was to do an after-school program, but Superintendent Nicole Wolfe was just as passionate about having a dog during school hours.

Koia has been at the middle school for four years now and Kibbler said she has seen how much it has helped the students over the years.

“It is helping with attendance,” Kibbler said. “The kids come Monday, Wednesday and Friday and make sure Koia is here. The other thing is she is a guaranteed best friend. So, they come whether they are good at making friends or not and they know Koia will be here and gonna be their best friend. She is also here for anything they need. Whether it is a hug or sometimes they just need someone they trust. So, I’ve seen that she is able to give them whatever they need whether it be support or friendship.”

Starting the 2024 school year, a first-grade teacher at TJ Watson Elementary School Britini Merrill will be training her new puppy, Luna, to be a therapy dog for the kindergarten and first-grade wing.

“We currently have two therapy dogs at school and they just bring so much love and stress-free to us and we love having them,” Merrill said. “But they are in two different wings in the school. So, I was like ‘I really want one in our kindergarten first-grade wing.’ I feel it will provide a lot for us especially down to our little ones that just love dogs.”

Luna is only 10 weeks old and has a lot of classes to attend in order to get certified, but Merrill said she is excited about this opportunity to have a mental health resource for the little ones.

“It’s really important here at UE that we bring in social and emotional learning,” Merill said. “That way students have that coping mechanism. So, for having a therapy dog she really helps provide that. When there are big feelings she can be the one that steps in and helps them calm themselves and it’s just important to get them started young when they know how to cope.”

