Walton woman arrested on multiple charges including aggravated DWI

WALTON, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Walton woman following a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Amy Kille, 41, of Walton on Aug. 29 after her vehicle was observed driving erratically and violating multiple sections of New York State vehicle and traffic laws.

It was revealed during the traffic stop, Kille had been driving with a suspended license as a result of a prior driving while intoxicated arrest in June.

Kille was taken into custody after an investigation determined the breath alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit of zero point zero seven %.

Kille was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class E felony, aggravated driving while intoxicated, failure to surrender a suspended revoked driver’s license, both misdemeanors, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Kille was released on appearance tickets per New York State Bail Reform Legislation and is set to appear in the Town of Walton court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.