Windsor Central School District is in need of bus drivers, they aren’t alone

WINDSOR (WBNG) - Ahead of the upcoming school year, school districts are feeling the pinch when it comes to the need for more bus drivers.

“Windsor is no different than any other school district, I’m sure, in this state or across the country,” said Windsor Central School District Director of Operations Chris Durdon. “We’re looking for creative ways to get our kids to and from school safely in the face of a shortage of drivers.”

Durdon said as of now, they are short about two to three bus drivers.

“We’re probably very similar to other districts. We’re consolidating some routes,” said Durdon. “We started doing that a couple of years ago... We’ve consolidated a few that we don’t plan to bring back, but we did decide to consolidate a route this year that I hope I’ll be able to bring back.”

Over the last few years, he said they have had to be more creative and aggressive when it comes to the recruitment of drivers.

“Initially, it was just a big sign that you’ll see in most small communities or large communities on the side of the bus that the district needs school bus drivers, but we really decided to have an open house,” said Durdon.

Durdon said they have about three to four open houses a year. Candidates have the opportunity to get behind the wheel in a closed course at the bus garage and they get to meet the trainers.

“We’re trying to get people behind the wheel, give them the information that they need and let them know that we offer free training here at the bus garage,” said Durdon. “We’ve got quite a committee put together.”

If not close to WCSD but want a similar experience with kids, he said to reach out to your closest school district.

On average, when it comes to the process of getting to the final road test, it depends on the individual and their background.

To pursue this career path, some requirements are that you have to be at least 21, have a clean driving record, get a CDL permit ‘Class B’ with a passenger endorsement and participate in a training course.

