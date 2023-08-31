$1 cigarette tax hike to go into effect

(WBNG) -- Starting Sept. 1, New York State’s cigarette tax will be the highest in the nation.

According to the American Lung Association, the $1 hike is the first cigarette tax increase since 2010. This means the tax will go up from $4.35 per pack to $5.35 per pack of 20 cigarettes.

The latest date from the New York State Department of Health shows that one in five high-school-aged youth uses tobacco products. The American Cancer Society Action Network projects the impact of the higher tax will save 15,300 New Yorker’s lives and prevent 14,400 youth under the age of 18 from becoming adults who smoke.

“Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States,” Executive Director of the American Lung Association in metro New York Erica Masin. “Big tobacco works to addict our young people and our most vulnerable communities through predatory marketing schemes and flavored products. New Yorkers everywhere deserve better we applaud the State for taking another step to drive prevention and cessation of these dangerous products.”

According to Tobacco Free Communities of Delaware Otsego & Schoharie, the state average of adults who smoke is 12%.

