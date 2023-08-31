2023 Preseason Playbook: Norwich Purple Tornado

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) - Norwich had another winning season in 2022. The Purple Tornado went 7-4 as they’ve only dipped below .500 in a year once since 2016.

“It means a lot. We have a great tradition, a great history, a community that really supports us here that wants us to do well each and every week and that’s a good feeling,” said head coach Mike Chrystie.

The team has been a model of consistency, but now, 2023 is about doing even more.

“I’m hoping that we obviously get over that hump that we’ve been to the sectional final game, sectional semis a lot these last few years,” said junior wideout Mitchell Collins. “I hope to overcome that and win the section this year.”

The Purple Tornado has the names to do it. the team brings back almost all of their skill position players, including running back Holden Ryan, who rushed for 1,900 yards last season.

“Holden is very elusive. He’s a game-changer. He’s one of those players that can score each and every time he touches the ball,” said Chrystie. “As a coach, he’s great to have because you don’t always have to call the best play and he makes something happen.”

Then under center junior quarterback Steven Dowdall returns after throwing for over 1,200 yards in his first season as a starter.

“He’s amazing. Throws great balls. He’s smart and can call audibles,” Mitchell said. “Coach trusts him a lot which helps us out a lot. He’s very confident and I love playing with him.”

His targets look familiar as well. the Purple Tornado brought back almost all of their receivers from 2022.

“With the younger guys, you got to get used to their timing on routes,” Dowdall said. “But with the guys coming back you got a lot of chemistry with them. You know what guys you can trust in certain situations and knowing their timing helps a little too with routes and reads.”

That returning production sets up an offense that will put up numbers this season. Luckily for Norwich, they have a defense to back it up

“We’re very physical. We saw that in camp,” said senior lineman Patrick White. “We’re hitting hard. We’re playing hard. We’re everywhere, all over. 11 heads to the ball.”

That well-roundedness has the Purple Tornado looking for their first section title since 1999.

“It would mean a lot. Especially with these guys we got here, it would mean the world to me and our program too” said Dowdall.

“That would be crazy because we haven’t won a section in a long time so to win the section for us would be amazing,” added Mitchell.

That’s one change this steady program is counting on. They open the season with a Week Zero game against Batavia in a neutral-site game at Colgate University.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.