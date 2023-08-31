American Red Cross Southern Tier chapter deployed to Maui

MAUI, Hi (WBNG) -- The wildfires in Maui have devastated the Hawaiian island. People from across the world have banded together, beginning to help those in need restart. That includes one Endicott woman from the American Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter.

The Disaster Program Specialist for the American Red Cross Southern Tier chapter Amanda Rubinstein was deployed to Maui with just a 12-hour notice to start relocating citizens.

“Basically, our job is to work with people who are in the hotels, which is over 8,000 at the moment,” Rubinstein said. “We are working with them if they have a plan, if they have a short-term plan, if they need a long-term plan and we will work with them. Kind of starting the recovery process and it’s not gonna take overnight. We heard about last week that the Red Cross will be staying for about one year. So, this is not a short operation.”

So far, 115 people have lost their lives and the island is under evacuation.

“It’s very strange,” Rubinstein said. “You’ll literally have houses burnt down but then you’ll have one still standing but they can’t come back because they are in an evacuation zone. It is very toxic, they can’t go there. So, now everyone is displaced from this fire.”

Rubinstein said the process so far has been sad and started off a bit rocky, but she is grateful to be there helping everyone.

“Honestly, I’m not gonna lie, it was scary at first,” Rubinstein said. “This is my first big operation. But, I got here and I knew I needed to be here and I want to be here. There are so many people and so many stories.”

She has helped hundreds of families so far, but one that stuck out the most was helping a family and their dog.

“She and her family ran from the fires,” Rubinstein said. “Bailey [the dog] survived and so did her family. It was very nice talking to her since It is very much ‘You have to do this.’ ‘You have to go there.’”

Rubinstein said the most important thing she has learned is that everyone needs to be treated like a human. They have all been on the go since the fires started and just need someone to talk to.

If you would like to donate directly to Hawaii click here. You can also help through Gray Television’s campaign, “Hope for Hawaii” by following this link.

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities you can visit the Red Cross during the week at 620 E. Main St. in Endicott.

