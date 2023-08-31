Dandy Mini Marts celebrates 40th anniversary by awarding $40,000 in grants

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Dandy Mini Marts is celebrating its 40th anniversary and for the occasion, the company selected 10 businesses from the area to receive $4,000.

The four decades of growth had Dandy Mini Marts Vice President Dyson Williams reflecting back on where the company started.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to be in business for 40 years,” said Dyson Williams. “We started in 1983 when my father opened up our first convenience store in Covington, Pa. and we’ve grown to 65 locations in this 40-year journey.”

He said the first store in Covington was a small operation but now Dandy locations are able to offer a wide range of services to customers.

“Our first store in Covington was kind of a little bit of a grocery store,” said Dyson Williams. “It was a milk and oil shop basically and now we’ve grown Dandy into being a little bit of everything. We have snacks, lots of packaged beverages and we have a very robust service program.”

Dandy prides itself on being a family business with Dyson’s brother Dalton Williams serving as Vice President of Williams Oil.

He said the sense of family within the company goes beyond blood relatives.

“We’re a local family-owned business and really our team members are an extension of our family,” said Dalton Williams. “We have so many amazing people throughout the organization that really help this thing work and we’re lucky, we’re fortunate.”

On a day when the company gave $40,000 to organizations throughout the Southern Tier and Northern Pennslyvania, Dalton Williams said it’s about giving back to the community that has allowed Dandy Mini Marts to build their legacy over the last four decades.

“We couldn’t do it without our community,” said Dalton Williams. “The word community means so much to us. Our community supports us to get to this place and survive 40 years it hasn’t always been perfect, but the spirit of giving has been with us forever.”

The following non-profits were each awarded $4,000 by Dandy:

Bradford-Sullivan Special Olympics

Children’s House of Bradford County

Friends of Chemung River Watershed

Groton Community Cupboard

Horseheads Family Resource Center

Humane Society of Schuyler County

New Life Elmira Food Pantry

Nonnie Hood Parent Resource Center

The Potter’s Hands Foundation

Twin Tiers Baby Bank

