Empire Access to expand fiber network in Endicott, Endwell

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - Empire Access plans to build out its new fiber network in Endicott and Endwell.

Empire Access is a regional broadband provider serving large areas of New York and Pennsylvania. It primarily operates in underserved communities which often lack reliable service.

“When we chose to move into these two communities, we did so understanding what high-speed internet can provide for hard-working families and business owners,” said CEO Jim Baase. “We pride ourselves in the fact that we hire locally and maintain those support and customer service teams to ensure we have that local connection.”

Fiber optic internet is considered the fastest internet speed to date. Empire Access was named the fastest Internet Service Provider in the Northeastern United States for two consecutive years by PC Mag.

To learn more about Empire Access or to find out if you have access to the service provider, you can follow this link

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.