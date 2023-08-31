Endicott Mayor Jackson announces village plans on replacing water pipes

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Mayor Linda Jackson said in the past, every time rates for residents have been increased, it has been to pay the cost for repairs they have already made. She said when they re-do and pave local roads, they plan on replacing the pipes underneath.

“But if we can replace the pipes, that’s a start and we can eliminate some of that dirty water and we are getting a filter for the rainy well to get rid of the iron-manganese, so we won’t have it mixing with the chlorine, we also have to for the dioxane,” said Jackson. “Our dioxane level is way below the 1.4 that the state is mandating. However, the state is eventually going to lower that mandate. We don’t know how low it’s going to go but we’re getting a filter to be prepared.”

This project is something that could take years and will cost millions to replace said Jackson, but it would improve the dirty water in the long run. The village has 46,000 customers using their water but there are only 12,000 residents.

Mayor Jackson said the village is working on a better system to inform customers of what to do when water comes out brown again.

