Here’s your reminder to stop for school buses or get a fine per NYS ‘Stop Arm Camera Program’

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- As the school year approaches, Broome County Officials would like to remind those on the road that a school bus with flashing lights and an extended stop sign cannot be passed.

The buses are armed with cameras that will result in a fine if passed. This is part of the School Bus Stop Arm Camera Program, a statewide initiative that Broome County adopted in 2021.

The number one goal of the program is to keep children in the community safe. According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, there is still an issue with drivers dangerously passing the stopped buses.

“We’re now in year three of the stop arm program,” said Garnar. “Since we started in June 2021, over 5,800 hundred violations have occurred and that is absolutely a shocking number.”

It was noted the fines are not set by Broome County but actually by the state. The fines begin at $250 and increase for each violation up to three in an 18-month period.

