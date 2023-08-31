High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (8-30-23)
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WBNG) - High school soccer is back in the Southern Tier. Check out the scores from all the action on Wednesday, August 30:
Boys’ Soccer:
Chenango Forks - 4, Windsor - 0
Owego - 4, Susquehanna Valley - 0
Seton Catholic - 5, Oneonta - 1
Vestal - 1, Ithaca - 5
Johnson City - 0, Corning - 9
Edmeston - 5, Stockbridge Valley - 0
Girls’ Soccer:
Oneonta - 8, Seton Catholic - 3
Elmira - 4, Maine-Endwell - 2
Norwich - 0, Waverly - 3
Bainbridge-Guilford - 14, Whitney Point - 0
Corning - 10, Johnson City - 0
Charlotte Valley - 7, Cairo-Durham - 4
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.