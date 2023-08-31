High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (8-30-23)

Seton Catholic's Gabrielle Brocious (8) kicks the ball during the first half of a high school soccer game against Oneonta on August 30, 2023.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WBNG) - High school soccer is back in the Southern Tier. Check out the scores from all the action on Wednesday, August 30:

Boys’ Soccer:

Chenango Forks - 4, Windsor - 0

Owego - 4, Susquehanna Valley - 0

Seton Catholic - 5, Oneonta - 1

Vestal - 1, Ithaca - 5

Johnson City - 0, Corning - 9

Edmeston - 5, Stockbridge Valley - 0

Girls’ Soccer:

Oneonta - 8, Seton Catholic - 3

Elmira - 4, Maine-Endwell - 2

Norwich - 0, Waverly - 3

Bainbridge-Guilford - 14, Whitney Point - 0

Corning - 10, Johnson City - 0

Charlotte Valley - 7, Cairo-Durham - 4

