Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament celebrates 22nd-annual charity tournament

APPALACHIN, N.Y. (WBNG) - The 22nd-annual Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament got underway at the Links at Hiawatha Landing in Appalachin on Thursday. More than 25 celebrity golfers were in attendance to raise money for various Southern Tier Charities and celebrate the legacy of Jim ”Mudcat” Grant and the Black Aces, the African-American major league baseball pitchers who have won 20 or more games in a single season.

Some of the celebrities included former MLB players Art Shamsky and Ross Moschitto, former NFL players Leroy Collins and Pete Johnson, and other athletes, golf coaches, and singers. Even Binghamton mayor Jared Kraham joined the field to hit the links for charity.

Our purpose to help the Boy’s and Girl’s Club, the Urban League, Chow food pantry, and the Catholic charities food pantry,’ said Kirk Gravely, the President and CEO of Security Mutual Life. “So those are all people that deserve help and we love to help them.”

“On the ninth hole we do have a long drive individual who’s in, who gives most of his proceeds back to one cause,” said Bruce Boyea, Chairman at Security Mutual Life.. That’s for homeless veterans.”

