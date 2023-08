(WBNG) -- The annual “Moonfloat” down the Delaware River will take place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Hancock Firearms Field.

The fundraiser is to benefit the Sanderson family and Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

Headlamps or flashlights are required. Drift boats, row boats, kayaks and canoes are all welcome.

