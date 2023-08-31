NBT Bank headquarters gives a platform to Chenango County artists with art wall

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The NBT Bank headquarters in Norwich showcases photography and art created by artists in the community on its art wall.

The bank has had a 15-year partnership with the Chenango Arts Council to display works of art. The branch is the perfect place to give artists exposure, according to Chenango Arts Council Executive Director Alecia Oneill.

“It has a lot of foot traffic,” said Oneill. “It’s super important that we’re able to share art with the community in this way.”

New artwork is placed on the wall every two months. Currently, the wall features travel photography by Peter Mason. In the past, the bank has also featured sculptures and quilts on the wall, as well as work created by art students.

The bank looks forward to the new artwork each time it’s placed on the wall.

“It gives a personal feel, a hometown touch and it’s real,” said NBT Bank Chenango County Market Manager Brian Burton. “These aren’t reprints. These are peoples’ actual work that we get to display.”

If you’d like to see the artwork for yourself, the bank is located at 52 South Broad St. in Norwich. To learn more about how your artwork could end up on the wall, visit here.

